Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Rome Visit Amid Ukraine's Recovery Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, in Rome. The visit precedes a conference on Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction post-Russia invasion, scheduled for July 10-11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:51 IST
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Rome Visit Amid Ukraine's Recovery Efforts
Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, during a visit to Rome this week, as reported by his spokesperson.

Zelenskiy's trip to Italy marks an important diplomatic engagement ahead of a pivotal conference on Ukraine's recovery. This event aims to address the country's long-term reconstruction following the devastating effects of Russia's invasion.

The conference, scheduled for July 10-11, is crucial for garnering international support for Ukraine's rebuilding efforts, highlighting the ongoing global focus on the nation's stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025