Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Rome Visit Amid Ukraine's Recovery Efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, in Rome. The visit precedes a conference on Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction post-Russia invasion, scheduled for July 10-11.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, during a visit to Rome this week, as reported by his spokesperson.
Zelenskiy's trip to Italy marks an important diplomatic engagement ahead of a pivotal conference on Ukraine's recovery. This event aims to address the country's long-term reconstruction following the devastating effects of Russia's invasion.
The conference, scheduled for July 10-11, is crucial for garnering international support for Ukraine's rebuilding efforts, highlighting the ongoing global focus on the nation's stability and peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Rome
- conference
- Keith Kellogg
- Trump
- visit
- diplomacy
- recovery
- international
ALSO READ
Trump Announces Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Iran
Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions on Trump's Executive Orders
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Harvard Ban: A Legal Reprieve for International Students
Trump Brokers Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran
U.S. Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Mass Deportation Strategy