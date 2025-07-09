Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Rome Visit Amid Ukraine's Recovery Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, during a visit to Rome this week, as reported by his spokesperson.

Zelenskiy's trip to Italy marks an important diplomatic engagement ahead of a pivotal conference on Ukraine's recovery. This event aims to address the country's long-term reconstruction following the devastating effects of Russia's invasion.

The conference, scheduled for July 10-11, is crucial for garnering international support for Ukraine's rebuilding efforts, highlighting the ongoing global focus on the nation's stability and peace.

