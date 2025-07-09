Left Menu

PKK Disarming: A New Era for Turkish-Kurdish Peace

The PKK militants are set to begin disarmament in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, as part of a peace initiative with Turkey. DEM party's Aysegul Dogan emphasizes the need for legal structures to ensure the process's permanence, while a DEM delegation is expected to participate in the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:08 IST
PKK Disarming: A New Era for Turkish-Kurdish Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant move toward lasting peace, militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) will start surrendering their weapons in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, beginning this Friday. This development is a crucial component of an ongoing peace initiative between the PKK and Turkey.

During a statement in Ankara, Aysegul Dogan, a spokesperson for Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM party, highlighted the importance of establishing legal frameworks and mechanisms to make the PKK's disarmament process permanent. Such infrastructure is deemed essential for a smooth transition toward democratic politics.

Dogan mentioned that members of the DEM party, alongside the PKK militants, will participate in the upcoming ceremony in Sulaymaniyah. However, she indicated that more details on the disarmament process are scarce at this point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025