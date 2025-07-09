PKK Disarming: A New Era for Turkish-Kurdish Peace
The PKK militants are set to begin disarmament in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, as part of a peace initiative with Turkey. DEM party's Aysegul Dogan emphasizes the need for legal structures to ensure the process's permanence, while a DEM delegation is expected to participate in the event.
In a significant move toward lasting peace, militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) will start surrendering their weapons in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, beginning this Friday. This development is a crucial component of an ongoing peace initiative between the PKK and Turkey.
During a statement in Ankara, Aysegul Dogan, a spokesperson for Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM party, highlighted the importance of establishing legal frameworks and mechanisms to make the PKK's disarmament process permanent. Such infrastructure is deemed essential for a smooth transition toward democratic politics.
Dogan mentioned that members of the DEM party, alongside the PKK militants, will participate in the upcoming ceremony in Sulaymaniyah. However, she indicated that more details on the disarmament process are scarce at this point.
