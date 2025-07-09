Madhya Pradesh Minister Slams Congress MLA's Controversial Remark on RSS

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Wednesday strongly criticized Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar's statement, which drew flak for likening the RSS to eunuchs. Sarang described the remark as derogatory and urged senior Congress figures like Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari to condemn the unnecessary and indecent language used.

During his address, Sarang expressed astonishment that the Congress would resort to such unacceptable vocabulary, especially in the presence of seasoned leaders. He lamented that words like 'Hijada' were used to describe leaders like Kamal Nath and Ajay Singh who were absent from a program, questioning the silence from senior Congress members.

Gurjar's comments, made at a Congress protest in Ashoknagar, were severely criticized for sexism and defamation of the third gender. Gurjar later sought to clarify his intentions, asserting his respect for the eunuch community and denying any deliberate offense, stating his words were misinterpreted.

(With inputs from agencies.)