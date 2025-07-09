Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Minister Slams Congress MLA's Controversial Remark on RSS

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang condemned Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar for his controversial statement about the RSS, likening them to eunuchs. Sarang criticized the comment as derogatory and inappropriate, urging senior Congress leaders to denounce such language. Gurjar later clarified his remarks, emphasizing he meant no specific insult.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:42 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Slams Congress MLA's Controversial Remark on RSS
MP Minister Vishwas Sarang (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Wednesday strongly criticized Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar's statement, which drew flak for likening the RSS to eunuchs. Sarang described the remark as derogatory and urged senior Congress figures like Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari to condemn the unnecessary and indecent language used.

During his address, Sarang expressed astonishment that the Congress would resort to such unacceptable vocabulary, especially in the presence of seasoned leaders. He lamented that words like 'Hijada' were used to describe leaders like Kamal Nath and Ajay Singh who were absent from a program, questioning the silence from senior Congress members.

Gurjar's comments, made at a Congress protest in Ashoknagar, were severely criticized for sexism and defamation of the third gender. Gurjar later sought to clarify his intentions, asserting his respect for the eunuch community and denying any deliberate offense, stating his words were misinterpreted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025