Netanyahu Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Trump Amid Intensifying Conflict

In a critical meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump concentrated on securing a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. Talks centered around releasing hostages, the ongoing military operations, and the diplomatic ramifications from last month's airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

According to a source, discussions between Israel and Hamas have seen progress, narrowing unresolved issues from four to one. This has fostered optimism for a temporary 60-day ceasefire that would include the release of hostages. Negotiations have been facilitated by Qatar, although the White House remained tight-lipped on the specifics.

The conflict, originating from a Hamas attack on Israel, has resulted in significant casualties and intensifying military offensives. With over 57,000 Palestinians reported killed, pressure mounts for diplomatic resolutions. Netanyahu also remains focused on expanding the Abraham Accords to enhance regional ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)