Netanyahu Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Trump Amid Intensifying Conflict
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump met to discuss efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel continued its military operations. Discussions included the status of hostages and the consequences of recent military actions against Iran. A 60-day ceasefire proposal was also considered involving hostage releases.
In a critical meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump concentrated on securing a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. Talks centered around releasing hostages, the ongoing military operations, and the diplomatic ramifications from last month's airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites.
According to a source, discussions between Israel and Hamas have seen progress, narrowing unresolved issues from four to one. This has fostered optimism for a temporary 60-day ceasefire that would include the release of hostages. Negotiations have been facilitated by Qatar, although the White House remained tight-lipped on the specifics.
The conflict, originating from a Hamas attack on Israel, has resulted in significant casualties and intensifying military offensives. With over 57,000 Palestinians reported killed, pressure mounts for diplomatic resolutions. Netanyahu also remains focused on expanding the Abraham Accords to enhance regional ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hamas
- hostages
- airstrikes
- Middle East
- Abraham Accords
ALSO READ
Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions: U.S. Citizens Depart Israel
Trump Announces Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Iran
Trump Brokers Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran
Delicate Ceasefire: Israel and Iran’s 12-Day War Comes to a Halt
Iran's foreign minister says Iran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 am local time in Tehran, reports AP.