Left Menu

Netanyahu Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Trump Amid Intensifying Conflict

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump met to discuss efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel continued its military operations. Discussions included the status of hostages and the consequences of recent military actions against Iran. A 60-day ceasefire proposal was also considered involving hostage releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:12 IST
Netanyahu Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Trump Amid Intensifying Conflict

In a critical meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump concentrated on securing a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. Talks centered around releasing hostages, the ongoing military operations, and the diplomatic ramifications from last month's airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

According to a source, discussions between Israel and Hamas have seen progress, narrowing unresolved issues from four to one. This has fostered optimism for a temporary 60-day ceasefire that would include the release of hostages. Negotiations have been facilitated by Qatar, although the White House remained tight-lipped on the specifics.

The conflict, originating from a Hamas attack on Israel, has resulted in significant casualties and intensifying military offensives. With over 57,000 Palestinians reported killed, pressure mounts for diplomatic resolutions. Netanyahu also remains focused on expanding the Abraham Accords to enhance regional ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025