Controversy Erupts Over QR Codes during Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly fostering division by installing QR codes along the Kanwar Yatra route. Opposition parties claim the initiative diverts attention from unemployment and economic issues, while state officials emphasize safety and transparency for pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:16 IST
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious move, the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to install QR codes at stalls along the Kanwar Yatra route has sparked political debate. Congress MP Imran Masood lashed out, accusing the state of promoting division and neglecting critical issues such as unemployment.

Responding to criticism, the government defended its actions, stating the QR codes aim to boost transparency and safety for pilgrims. Amidst these claims, an interstate meeting was convened with Haryana to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, involving top police and administrative officials.

Amidst the controversy, the opposition, including Congress and AIMIM, voiced concerns about the potential for communal tension. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the need for such measures, pointing out that the event has been traditionally peaceful. The Kanwar Yatra begins on June 10, with devotees set to participate in the revered religious journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

