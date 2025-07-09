Controversy Erupts Over QR Codes during Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

In a contentious move, the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to install QR codes at stalls along the Kanwar Yatra route has sparked political debate. Congress MP Imran Masood lashed out, accusing the state of promoting division and neglecting critical issues such as unemployment.

Responding to criticism, the government defended its actions, stating the QR codes aim to boost transparency and safety for pilgrims. Amidst these claims, an interstate meeting was convened with Haryana to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, involving top police and administrative officials.

Amidst the controversy, the opposition, including Congress and AIMIM, voiced concerns about the potential for communal tension. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the need for such measures, pointing out that the event has been traditionally peaceful. The Kanwar Yatra begins on June 10, with devotees set to participate in the revered religious journey.

