Trump Urges Major Rate Cut: Impact on U.S. Economy
Former President Donald Trump has urged the Federal Reserve to significantly cut the federal interest rate. He claims a reduction by 3 percentage points would alleviate national debt burdens and maintain economic growth without triggering inflation. Trump reiterated his stance on the need for immediate action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump has reignited his call for the Federal Reserve to enact a substantial reduction in the federal benchmark interest rate, suggesting a cut by at least three percentage points.
Trump stressed that a rate decrease is essential to easing the financial strain associated with servicing the nation's debt and could save the U.S. approximately $360 billion annually.
Through a post on Truth Social, Trump assured there is no risk of inflation and that the reduction would attract more businesses, solidifying the U.S. as a top global economic player.
Advertisement