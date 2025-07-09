Ceasefire Prospects: Trump's Optimism After Netanyahu Meeting

During a sequence of high-stakes discussions, President Donald Trump articulated a hopeful outlook for a possible ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as he convened with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.

Trump addressed the press, suggesting that a resolution might be achieved either this week or the next. This marks the potential culmination of two days of diplomatic engagement aimed at de-escalating regional tensions.

This announcement underscores ongoing efforts by both leaders to stabilize the area, providing a glimmer of hope for peace in a historically tumultuous region.