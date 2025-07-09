Diplomatic Tensions: Brazil's Response to U.S. Embassy's Statement
Brazil is set to summon the U.S. embassy's chargé d'affaires after the diplomatic entity backed ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro. This comes as Trump, via social media, labeled Bolsonaro's trial for an alleged coup plot a 'witch hunt.' Bolsonaro faces charges linked to blocking Lula da Silva's 2023 presidency.
The Brazilian government intends to call upon the chargé d'affaires at the U.S. embassy following a controversial statement made by the diplomatic mission. This move is in response to the embassy echoing a defense of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a recent social media post, Trump described Bolsonaro, who currently stands trial for allegedly plotting a coup to prevent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming the presidency in January 2023, as being subjected to a 'witch hunt.'
The statement, reportedly aligning with Trump's assessment, has stirred diplomatic sensitivities and prompted the Brazilian authorities to address the divisive stance taken by the U.S. diplomatic mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
