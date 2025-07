Trump's Bold Copper Tariff Sparks Economic Waves

In a move poised to impact global trade, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on copper, effective from August 1. On Wednesday, Trump utilized social media to declare that this decision came after a comprehensive national security assessment.

The President emphasized copper's significance across multiple industries, highlighting its essential role in producing semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, data centers, lithium-ion batteries, radar systems, missile defense systems, and hypersonic weapons. Trump's tariff announcement comes as a strategic maneuver, possibly reshaping market dynamics and boosting domestic production.

This bold move already stirred financial markets, with U.S. Comex copper futures skyrocketing to record levels. The announcement reflects a broader strategy to protect and bolster America's economic and security interests, signaling continued shifts in U.S. trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)