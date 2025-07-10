Tensions Rise: Prashant Kishor's Praise for Kanhaiya Sparks Intrigue in Bihar's Political Arena

In a political twist that could unsettle alliances in Bihar, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has lauded Kanhaiya Kumar, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national in-charge, as a pivotal figure for Congress in the state. Kishor indicated that Kumar's rise could cause anxiety within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), amid speculation of internal discord within the INDIA bloc coalition.

The controversy unfolded when Kanhaiya Kumar and fellow leader Pappu Yadav were barred from joining a Mahagathbandhan protest by security personnel. Addressing the media, Kishor remarked that the RJD might feel threatened by Kumar's potential to challenge the existing leadership dynamics, thus preventing him from playing a more significant role.

Kishor further critiqued Congress's dependency on RJD in Bihar, stating Congress lacks a substantial support base of its own in the state. The incident, marked by videos showing the duo being stopped from joining prominent alliance leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, has fueled speculations of a possible crack in the coalition as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)