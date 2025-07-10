Erdogan Appoints New Communications Director to Manage Turkey's Media Voice

In a strategic government shift, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has named Burhanettin Duran as the new director of communications. Duran replaces Fahrettin Altun and is tasked with managing a pro-government media landscape.

Duran previously served as a deputy foreign minister, focusing on diplomatic efforts in Africa. His new role will amplify Turkey's governmental voice while monitoring and addressing media disinformation, often found in opposition outlets.

Reports indicate that about 90% of Turkey's mainstream media leans pro-Erdogan, bolstering his long-standing influence. As Altun transitions to the human rights and equality council, Duran's appointment suggests an ongoing agenda to sustain media control.

(With inputs from agencies.)