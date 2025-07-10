Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russia's Relentless Onslaught on Kyiv

Russia launched another major missile and drone attack on Ukraine's capital, causing fires and casualties. Despite intense battering, Ukrainians remain resilient. The U.S. resumes weapons deliveries to Kyiv amid increasing Russian attacks, highlighting the escalating and persistent nature of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In the latest escalation of Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Kyiv was bombarded with another wave of missile and drone attacks overnight. The assault, described as a significant strike by Ukrainian officials, resulted in extensive fires across the city and the tragic loss of two lives. This follows the most intense aerial attack seen in the conflict yet.

According to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Administration, the attacks have left at least 13 people injured and caused destruction in various districts, affecting residential and non-residential structures alike. Rescue workers are currently engaged in the arduous task of recovery, focusing efforts in the Shevchenkivskyi District where debris triggered a fire in an apartment building.

Meanwhile, amid the mounting attacks, the U.S. has resumed the delivery of critical weaponry to Ukraine. This includes 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets. The move marks a reinforcement of U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of increasingly sophisticated and extensive Russian offensives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

