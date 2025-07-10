Kremlin Dispels Peace Talk Stalemate Claims Amidst U.S. Arms Deliveries

The Kremlin has dismissed speculations about stalled peace talks on Ukraine, undeterred by Donald Trump's recent critiques of President Vladimir Putin and the United States' resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine. The exchanges continue amid ongoing military operations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the peace process was not hindered by Trump's remarks or the U.S. weapons deliveries, emphasizing a hope for political and diplomatic resolution. Meanwhile, Russia awaits Kyiv's response on potentially resuming talks initiated in May in Istanbul.

With Russia's extensive military control and Trump's calls for an end to what he terms a proxy war, Putin remains steadfast on his terms for peace, including Ukraine dropping NATO ambitions. The evolving ground situation highlights the complexities of diplomatic resolutions.