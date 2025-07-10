Left Menu

Kremlin Dispels Peace Talk Stalemate Claims Amidst U.S. Arms Deliveries

The Kremlin refutes claims that peace talks on Ukraine have stalled despite Donald Trump's criticism of Vladimir Putin and U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the importance of political solutions, while Putin maintains firm conditions for ending the conflict, emphasizing significant territorial control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:44 IST
Kremlin Dispels Peace Talk Stalemate Claims Amidst U.S. Arms Deliveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has dismissed speculations about stalled peace talks on Ukraine, undeterred by Donald Trump's recent critiques of President Vladimir Putin and the United States' resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine. The exchanges continue amid ongoing military operations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the peace process was not hindered by Trump's remarks or the U.S. weapons deliveries, emphasizing a hope for political and diplomatic resolution. Meanwhile, Russia awaits Kyiv's response on potentially resuming talks initiated in May in Istanbul.

With Russia's extensive military control and Trump's calls for an end to what he terms a proxy war, Putin remains steadfast on his terms for peace, including Ukraine dropping NATO ambitions. The evolving ground situation highlights the complexities of diplomatic resolutions.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025