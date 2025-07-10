BJP vs Congress: Echoes of Emergency in Electoral Roll Revision Protest
The BJP accuses Congress of holding the same mindset as during the Emergency, citing Rahul Gandhi's protest against the Election Commission for alleged electoral roll manipulation. This dispute highlights internal Congress tensions, notably between leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Manickam Tagore, regarding the party's stance on historical and current democratic processes.
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of retaining the same mindset that led to the Emergency, as Rahul Gandhi protested against the Election Commission's electoral roll revision in Bihar. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi argued that the opposition believes constitutional bodies' legitimacy revolves around their electoral success.
Trivedi criticized Congress members for their response to Shashi Tharoor's denouncement of the Emergency, which he called a 'dark chapter' in Indian democracy. Tharoor's critical stance has provoked internal disagreements, especially from Manickam Tagore, who questioned Tharoor's alignment with BJP's rhetoric.
As the debate continues, Trivedi insists that Congress's enduring support for the Emergency mindset is evident. Rahul Gandhi has claimed electoral manipulation in Maharashtra and fears its replication in Bihar, criticizing the Election Commission for its alleged partisanship, marking ongoing discord in Indian political dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zohran Mamdani: Rising Democratic Star Set to Transform NYC Politics
Zohran Kwame Mamdani: The Democratic Socialist Shaking Up NYC Politics
Violence and Freebies: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Criticizes TMC's Polarizing Politics in West Bengal
Mamdani's Meteoric Rise: A New Era for New York City Politics
Tej Pratap Yadav: From Politics to Pilot Training Amidst Family Drama