Maharashtra Legislature Passes Special Public Security Bill Targeting Urban Naxalism
The Maharashtra legislative assembly has passed the Special Public Security bill, aimed at preventing unlawful activities by Left Wing extremist groups, focusing on urban Naxalism. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the law's progressive nature and balanced enforcement, seeking to protect state security without abuse of power.
The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Thursday approved the Special Public Security bill, designed to combat unlawful activities tied to Left Wing extremist organizations, particularly targeting urban Naxalism. The bill was passed by a voice vote in the assembly.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who presented the bill, highlighted amendments made after consideration by a joint select committee. He pledged the law would not be misused, countering opposition concerns regarding its interpretation of 'urban Naxal.'
Fadnavis underscored the importance of countering threats to democracy and the Constitution, while ensuring the legislation's balanced and progressive nature, with oversight by an Advisory Board. The bill awaits review by the legislative council.
(With inputs from agencies.)
