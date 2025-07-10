Controversy Erupts Over Andhra BJP Chief's Cultural Map

The BRS has raised strong objections over the presentation of a cultural map by Andhra Pradesh BJP chief, P V N Madhav, to Minister Nara Lokesh. The map, titled ''Bharata Sanskrutika Vaibhavam,'' reportedly does not show Telangana, leading to political unrest.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao took to social media platform 'X' to demand a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rao questioned whether the omission of Telangana was a reflection of a broader political agenda by the BJP.

P V N Madhav, when questioned, clarified that the map was an artistic representation with a thin line distinguishing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, Rao insists that the BJP should apologize if this was an oversight, highlighting the historical struggle for Telangana's identity.

