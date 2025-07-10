Controversy Erupts Over Andhra BJP Chief's Cultural Map
The BRS criticized Andhra BJP chief P V N Madhav for presenting a cultural map to Minister Nara Lokesh that reportedly omitted Telangana. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao questioned whether this was part of the BJP's political agenda. Madhav claimed it was an artistic piece with clear boundaries.
The BRS has raised strong objections over the presentation of a cultural map by Andhra Pradesh BJP chief, P V N Madhav, to Minister Nara Lokesh. The map, titled ''Bharata Sanskrutika Vaibhavam,'' reportedly does not show Telangana, leading to political unrest.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao took to social media platform 'X' to demand a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rao questioned whether the omission of Telangana was a reflection of a broader political agenda by the BJP.
P V N Madhav, when questioned, clarified that the map was an artistic representation with a thin line distinguishing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, Rao insists that the BJP should apologize if this was an oversight, highlighting the historical struggle for Telangana's identity.
