Trump Revives Presidential Drawdown: A New Military Aid Strategy for Ukraine

President Donald Trump has decided to send weapons to Ukraine for the first time since his return to office, signaling a new phase of U.S. military support. According to inside sources, this decision will leverage the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a power frequently exercised by former President Biden.

With Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine showing no signs of abating, Trump's administration is poised to identify up to $300 million worth of arms from existing U.S. stockpiles. While the final roster of weapons is still under discussion, the package might include defensive Patriot missiles and offensive medium-range rockets.

This policy shift occurs as the U.S. maintains $3.86 billion worth of Presidential Drawdown Authority funds for Ukraine, with recent allocations emphasizing Patriot interceptors and mobile rocket artillery. Despite Trump's varied stance towards Russia and Ukraine, this move marks a significant commitment to assisting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

