Fortress Russia: The Economic Transformation Amidst Western Sanctions

Research reveals Russian authorities have seized assets worth around $50 billion in a move towards a 'fortress Russia' economic model during the Ukraine war. Western asset expropriation and domestic management changes highlight this economic shift, affecting numerous major companies amid Putin’s legislative actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Research has revealed that Russian authorities have seized assets worth approximately $50 billion over the past three years as part of a move towards a 'fortress Russia' economic model amid the Ukraine war.

This shift has been characterized by the expropriation of Western assets and changes in domestic management, significantly impacting major companies such as German utility Uniper and Danish brewer Carlsberg.

President Vladimir Putin's legislative actions have been crucial in this transformation, allowing the state to seize control in response to what it deemed illegal Western actions, further entrenching the economic divide between Russia and the West.

