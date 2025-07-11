Germany Expands F-35 Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions

Germany is expanding its fleet of F-35 fighter jets by ordering an additional 15 units, bringing the total to 50. This decision, reported by Politico, comes as tensions arise between Germany and France over the FCAS joint fighter jet project.

Sources reveal that shifting demands could disrupt the FCAS project's progress, aligned with the NATO agreement to boost defense spending to 5% over the next decade. This increase is in response to perceived long-term threats from Russia, emphasizing the need for enhanced military and civil resilience.

The German Defence Ministry has refrained from commenting on the potential new procurement plans pending parliamentary review. Meanwhile, Germany continues its commitment to replacing its aging Tornado fleet, seeking alignment with NATO's augmented defense benchmarks. Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged ongoing issues concerning the FCAS project's configuration and distribution of work.