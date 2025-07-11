Left Menu

Germany Expands F-35 Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions

Germany is set to purchase 15 more F-35 fighter jets, raising its fleet to 50, amidst tensions with France over the joint FCAS project. The move aligns with NATO's updated defense spending goals. Germany has already ordered 35 jets to replace its aging Tornado fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is expanding its fleet of F-35 fighter jets by ordering an additional 15 units, bringing the total to 50. This decision, reported by Politico, comes as tensions arise between Germany and France over the FCAS joint fighter jet project.

Sources reveal that shifting demands could disrupt the FCAS project's progress, aligned with the NATO agreement to boost defense spending to 5% over the next decade. This increase is in response to perceived long-term threats from Russia, emphasizing the need for enhanced military and civil resilience.

The German Defence Ministry has refrained from commenting on the potential new procurement plans pending parliamentary review. Meanwhile, Germany continues its commitment to replacing its aging Tornado fleet, seeking alignment with NATO's augmented defense benchmarks. Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged ongoing issues concerning the FCAS project's configuration and distribution of work.

