Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Hijacking Tactics in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of attempting to hijack the upcoming Bihar elections, similar to previous actions in Maharashtra, during a 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' address. He criticized the Election Commission of India and emphasized enforcing tribal rights through legislative measures, highlighting issues with forest rights in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has charged the ruling BJP with attempting to 'hijack' the forthcoming Bihar elections, mirroring their strategies in Maharashtra. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh', he vocally criticized what he described as BJP's undermining of constitutional principles.

In a meeting with the INDIA bloc, coalition parties resolved to block the BJP's alleged electoral manipulation in Bihar, where assembly elections are approaching. Gandhi outlined his discontent with the Election Commission of India, accusing it of favoring BJP interests over its official duty.

Moreover, Gandhi singled out Odisha's BJP-led government for failing to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, and denying tribal communities their forest rights. He affirmed Congress's commitment to enforcing protective legislation such as the PESA and Tribal Bill to safeguard tribal lands and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

