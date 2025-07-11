Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Hijacking Tactics in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has charged the ruling BJP with attempting to 'hijack' the forthcoming Bihar elections, mirroring their strategies in Maharashtra. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh', he vocally criticized what he described as BJP's undermining of constitutional principles.

In a meeting with the INDIA bloc, coalition parties resolved to block the BJP's alleged electoral manipulation in Bihar, where assembly elections are approaching. Gandhi outlined his discontent with the Election Commission of India, accusing it of favoring BJP interests over its official duty.

Moreover, Gandhi singled out Odisha's BJP-led government for failing to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, and denying tribal communities their forest rights. He affirmed Congress's commitment to enforcing protective legislation such as the PESA and Tribal Bill to safeguard tribal lands and rights.

