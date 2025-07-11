Kremlin's Justification of Wartime Censorship Amid Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov justified Russia's wartime censorship during its conflict with Ukraine, highlighting media closures and restrictions on foreign platforms. The measures aim to control dissenting voices amid the ongoing war in the information space.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended wartime censorship in Russia on Friday, linking it to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and increased closures of opposition media. Russian authorities have reacted swiftly since February 2022, blocking media to suppress dissent as Russia invaded Ukraine.
In an interview with Russian magazine Expert, Peskov acknowledged that many media outlets have been shut down and numerous reporters have left the country in recent years. He emphasized that the situation warrants military censorship, unprecedented in Russia, as the information war rages on.
Authorities have also restricted access to major foreign platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Peskov argued that the media's involvement in discrediting Russia cannot be ignored, thus justifying the current censorship regime.
