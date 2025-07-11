Left Menu

Kremlin's Justification of Wartime Censorship Amid Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov justified Russia's wartime censorship during its conflict with Ukraine, highlighting media closures and restrictions on foreign platforms. The measures aim to control dissenting voices amid the ongoing war in the information space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:37 IST
Kremlin's Justification of Wartime Censorship Amid Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended wartime censorship in Russia on Friday, linking it to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and increased closures of opposition media. Russian authorities have reacted swiftly since February 2022, blocking media to suppress dissent as Russia invaded Ukraine.

In an interview with Russian magazine Expert, Peskov acknowledged that many media outlets have been shut down and numerous reporters have left the country in recent years. He emphasized that the situation warrants military censorship, unprecedented in Russia, as the information war rages on.

Authorities have also restricted access to major foreign platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Peskov argued that the media's involvement in discrediting Russia cannot be ignored, thus justifying the current censorship regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025