Karnataka's Political Steadfastness: Siddaramaiah's Firm Five-Year Leadership

The Congress government in Karnataka has put to rest ongoing rumors of a power-sharing agreement. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed he would serve a full five-year term, dismissing talks of a mid-term leadership change with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Ministers emphasized that the matter is closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:39 IST
The Congress government in Karnataka has decisively dispelled rumors regarding a potential power-sharing agreement following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assertion of serving the full five-year term. Speculations surrounding a leadership change have been circulating since the party's May 2023 election victory.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a mid-term switch in leadership roles between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, which was neither confirmed nor denied by the party. However, Siddaramaiah's recent statements have made it clear that the Chief Minister's position is secure, with no vacancy anticipated.

State leaders, including Home Minister G Parameshwara and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, have reiterated the closure of this topic, with discussions considered unnecessary. Their comments highlight the stability within the current leadership, dismissing the alleged agreement as irrelevant.

