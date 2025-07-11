Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Migrant Worker Detention Controversy

The TMC and BJP are in a heated debate over the detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha. The discord centers on allegations of forged documents and illegal immigration, with TMC accusing BJP of targeting poor workers, while BJP claims TMC aids demographic infiltration.

The TMC has accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and targeting Bengali-speaking migrant workers under the pretense of criminal activity. This issue came to the fore with the recent detention of migrant workers in Odisha.

According to TMC MP Samirul Islam, the accusations of forged documents held by migrants are part of a broader anti-Bengali sentiment propagated by the BJP. Islam challenged claims by Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell, demanding evidence for allegations that a majority of migrants possessed fake documents.

As political tensions rise, the Calcutta High Court is set to scrutinize the legality of detentions. This controversy could impact the political climate leading up to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

