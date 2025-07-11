Kenya's Turmoil: Call for Presidential Resignation Amid Police Brutality Claims

In Kenya, opposition leaders are demanding President William Ruto's resignation following his controversial directive for police to shoot individuals caught stealing or burning property during protests. The unrest was further fueled by the recent death of Boniface Kariuki, who was shot by a police officer during a demonstration.

Human rights organizations have called for police restraint as the country has been gripped by waves of protests, resulting in over 50 fatalities, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. The protests initially erupted following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, and tensions have continued to escalate.

At the burial of Kariuki, held in Githunguri, Murang'a county, mourners criticized the government's role in the killing, demanding accountability. As several police officers face murder charges, the demonstrations have only intensified, with local leaders vowing to seek justice for the victims.

