Kenya's Turmoil: Call for Presidential Resignation Amid Police Brutality Claims
Kenya faces unrest as opposition leaders demand President William Ruto's resignation over police brutality claims. Protests erupted following the shooting of Boniface Kariuki by police. Human rights groups urge restraint as protests escalate with over 50 deaths. Officers face murder charges amid calls for justice and accountability.
In Kenya, opposition leaders are demanding President William Ruto's resignation following his controversial directive for police to shoot individuals caught stealing or burning property during protests. The unrest was further fueled by the recent death of Boniface Kariuki, who was shot by a police officer during a demonstration.
Human rights organizations have called for police restraint as the country has been gripped by waves of protests, resulting in over 50 fatalities, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. The protests initially erupted following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, and tensions have continued to escalate.
At the burial of Kariuki, held in Githunguri, Murang'a county, mourners criticized the government's role in the killing, demanding accountability. As several police officers face murder charges, the demonstrations have only intensified, with local leaders vowing to seek justice for the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
