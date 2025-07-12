In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has issued a stern warning to the United States, South Korea, and Japan against forming a security alliance focused on North Korea. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's cautionary remarks came during his strategic visit to North Korea, highlighting the strengthening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Amid escalating tensions, Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the eastern city of Wonsan, emphasizing deepening military and economic cooperation. The collaboration between these nations raises concerns, particularly from South Korea and the US, over potential technology transfers that could exacerbate nuclear threats.

Amid ongoing military exercises near the Korean Peninsula by the US, South Korea, and Japan, Lavrov's statements underscore the volatile nature of regional dynamics. The trilateral military activities are seen as provocative by North Korea, which justifies its nuclear ambitions as a deterrent against perceived threats.