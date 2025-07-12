Left Menu

Amit Shah's Spiritual Journey to Rajarajeshwara Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba, Kerala, offering prayers amidst a fervent welcome by supporters. His visit, marked by traditional attire and shared on social media, highlighted the temple's spiritual significance and garnered attention from BJP supporters across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:49 IST
Temple
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant visit to the Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba, Kerala, on Saturday evening, drawing attention from both locals and party supporters. The temple visit underscores the cultural and religious ties that continue to be pivotal in regional politics.

During his temple visit, Shah wore a traditional white 'mundu' and was seen with a shawl around his upper body as he offered prayers. The Home Minister's social media post shared visuals from the event, noting his invocation for happiness and well-being through the blessings of Bhagwan Shiv and Mata Parvati.

Amit Shah's arrival was met with an enthusiastic welcome from BJP supporters, who lined the route with flags and saffron flower petals. En route to the temple, the minister also interacted with well-wishers, shaking hands and receiving floral gestures, highlighting his influence and the party's presence in the region.

