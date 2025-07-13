Sharma Criticizes Punjab CM Mann's Remarks on Modi's Foreign Visits

In a charged assembly, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma lambasted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips. Sharma decried the inappropriate language used by Mann, asserting it was unbefitting for someone in his position.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers, Sharma emphasized that while the party prefers respectful dialogue, it will respond accordingly if the level of discourse does not improve. Prominent BJP figures including Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu were present during the address.

Sharma accused the AAP-led government of running a circus rather than governance. He criticized Mann for lacking decorum and showing disrespect to constitutional institutions, reflecting on recent comments that drew dissatisfaction from the Ministry of External Affairs.