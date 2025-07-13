Left Menu

Sharma Criticizes Punjab CM Mann's Remarks on Modi's Foreign Visits

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his comments on Prime Minister Modi's foreign visits, calling the language unsuitable for Mann's position. Sharma pledged a response in kind, highlighting a political discourse centered on ideologies rather than personal enmity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:40 IST
Sharma Criticizes Punjab CM Mann's Remarks on Modi's Foreign Visits
Ashwani Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged assembly, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma lambasted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips. Sharma decried the inappropriate language used by Mann, asserting it was unbefitting for someone in his position.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers, Sharma emphasized that while the party prefers respectful dialogue, it will respond accordingly if the level of discourse does not improve. Prominent BJP figures including Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu were present during the address.

Sharma accused the AAP-led government of running a circus rather than governance. He criticized Mann for lacking decorum and showing disrespect to constitutional institutions, reflecting on recent comments that drew dissatisfaction from the Ministry of External Affairs.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025