CPI(M) Condemns House Arrest of Tarigami Amid Tensions in Srinagar

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the house arrest of party leader and Jammu and Kashmir MLA M Y Tarigami. Leaders were detained to prevent visits to the martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar. The CPI(M) and Tarigami criticized this suppression of democratic rights as unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:25 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) voiced strong opposition on Sunday to the alleged house arrest of its leader and Jammu and Kashmir MLA M Y Tarigami. The house arrest came as part of broader restrictions imposed on prominent political figures in Srinagar.

Party leaders, both from the ruling and opposition blocs, found themselves detained at home to prevent a visit to the martyrs' graveyard, where 22 individuals were killed by the Dogra army in 1931. Tarigami took to social media platform X to share an image of the padlock on his gate, symbolizing the restriction of movement and the suppression of democratic rights.

Despite widespread reports of the house arrests shared across social media, police and other authorities have yet to officially confirm these detentions. Tensions remain high as the Srinagar district administration denied permission for any visits to the graveyard, further escalating the situation.

