Vijay Leads Protest Rally Against Custodial Deaths in Tamil Nadu

Actor-politician Vijay took a strong stance on Sunday against the ruling DMK administration, denouncing what he termed as 'custodial deaths' under the regime. Addressing a protest rally organized by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, Vijay condemned the government's empty promises and demanded concrete action.

Vijay, marking his first protest leadership, lambasted Chief Minister M K Stalin's apology, urging justice for Ajith Kumar, a victim of alleged police torture from Sivaganga district. Holding a placard reading, 'We want justice, not sorry,' Vijay criticized the regime's handling of law and order, relating it to other similar incidents.

He questioned the recent transfer of Ajith Kumar's death case to the CBI, hinting that it might be a ploy to escape state accountability. Meanwhile, TVK supporters reported police interference with their protest efforts, as demands for accountability and justice became louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)