NATO Weapons Deal: Trump Advances Ukraine Support

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits Washington for talks with President Trump, amid plans to arm NATO allies to support Ukraine against Russia. Trump faces pressure from both parties to sanction Russia's oil industry. European officials urge bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bridgewater | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington amid rising tensions over Ukraine. This follows Trump's announcement to sell weaponry to NATO allies that could be transferred to Ukraine.

The talks will also involve key U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

Amid these developments, bipartisan pressure mounts on Trump to impose sanctions on Russia's oil industry. There's a growing consensus among U.S. and European officials to tap into the frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense.

