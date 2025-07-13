NATO Weapons Deal: Trump Advances Ukraine Support

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington amid rising tensions over Ukraine. This follows Trump's announcement to sell weaponry to NATO allies that could be transferred to Ukraine.

The talks will also involve key U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

Amid these developments, bipartisan pressure mounts on Trump to impose sanctions on Russia's oil industry. There's a growing consensus among U.S. and European officials to tap into the frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)