Rajasthan Congress Criticizes BJP's Polarization Tactics
Rajasthan Congress leaders have accused the BJP government of ignoring public welfare and focusing on polarization. At a rally in Sikar district, leaders criticized the government for neglecting farmers, youth, and for rising electricity costs. They called on Congress workers to ensure justice and maintain dialogue with residents.
In a recent rally in Rajasthan's Sikar district, Congress leaders launched a robust criticism of the BJP government's approach, accusing it of sidestepping public welfare concerns in favor of electoral polarization tactics.
The 'Save the Constitution' rally saw participation from key political figures including Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, who emphasized the strength of the Congress organization in the region.
Addressing the crowd, Dotasra urged Congress workers to engage with local communities, assuring that the party stands with those facing injustices due to government decisions. Jully criticized the BJP for rising electricity costs, alleging it burdens citizens, and accused the government of shutting down educational institutions while ignoring vital welfare schemes.
