Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Criticizes BJP's Polarization Tactics

Rajasthan Congress leaders have accused the BJP government of ignoring public welfare and focusing on polarization. At a rally in Sikar district, leaders criticized the government for neglecting farmers, youth, and for rising electricity costs. They called on Congress workers to ensure justice and maintain dialogue with residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:44 IST
Rajasthan Congress Criticizes BJP's Polarization Tactics
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent rally in Rajasthan's Sikar district, Congress leaders launched a robust criticism of the BJP government's approach, accusing it of sidestepping public welfare concerns in favor of electoral polarization tactics.

The 'Save the Constitution' rally saw participation from key political figures including Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, who emphasized the strength of the Congress organization in the region.

Addressing the crowd, Dotasra urged Congress workers to engage with local communities, assuring that the party stands with those facing injustices due to government decisions. Jully criticized the BJP for rising electricity costs, alleging it burdens citizens, and accused the government of shutting down educational institutions while ignoring vital welfare schemes.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025