France Boosts Defense Budget Amid Rising Threats
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced an additional 6.5 billion euros in military spending over the next two years. Citing unprecedented threats from Russia, terrorism, and cyber attacks, Macron aims for a total annual defense budget of 64 billion euros by 2027. His plan emphasizes protecting Europe's freedom.
In response to escalating threats ranging from geopolitical tensions to cyber warfare, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed a 6.5 billion-euro increment in military spending over the next two years.
The President detailed the expenditure plan during a comprehensive address, stressing the need for Europe to enhance its defensive capabilities. Macron's vision includes reaching 64 billion euros in annual defense expenditure by 2027.
'To be free in this world we must be feared. To be feared we must be powerful,' Macron stated, underscoring the serious threats to freedom since 1945.
