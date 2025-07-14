Omar Abdullah Criticizes Local Media for Burying Kashmir Lockdown on Martyrs' Day

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced strong criticism against local newspapers for failing to adequately cover the confinement of the entire elected government on Kashmir Martyrs' Day. Abdullah, along with JKNC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, condemned the media blackout regarding elected representatives being held under house arrest.

Accusing the media of cowardice, Abdullah took to social media platform X to distinguish between newspapers with editorial courage and those that 'buried' the critical news. He criticized 'unelected nominees of New Delhi' for enforcing restrictions and shared images of police presence outside his residence, indicating the severity of the situation.

Support from other political figures was evident, with CPI(M) MLA Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami sharing similar experiences of house arrest on X. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also commented on the situation, emphasizing the need for mutual acknowledgment of heroes between Kashmir and the rest of India. The observance of Kashmir Martyrs' Day has been contentious since the revocation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)