Left Menu

EU and South Korea Rush to Avoid Trump's Trade Tariff Threats

The EU and South Korea are negotiating trade deals with the U.S. to mitigate impending tariffs. President Trump plans a 30% tariff on imports from the EU and Mexico, sparking global concern. Despite tensions, there's hope for positive trade negotiations, avoiding a trade war escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:43 IST
EU and South Korea Rush to Avoid Trump's Trade Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union and South Korea are urgently working on trade deals with the U.S. to mitigate the impact of impending tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. The U.S. is threatening to impose a 30% tariff on imports from the EU and Mexico starting August 1, creating widespread apprehension about the potential global economic fallout.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic expressed concerns that such a tariff would severely disrupt trade between the U.S. and the EU, which are each other's largest trading partners. Nevertheless, Sefcovic remains hopeful for a favorable resolution through ongoing talks, aiming to prevent a trade war escalation.

As affected countries scramble for deals, South Korea is aiming for an 'in-principle' agreement to circumvent possible tariffs on its key industries. The international community is keen to secure trade agreements to avert economic instability, with European markets already reacting negatively to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025