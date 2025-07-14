EU Trade Negotiations: The Art of Diplomacy
EU's Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic emphasized the importance of mutual effort in trade negotiations with the U.S. Despite hard work and potential benefits, both parties must actively participate to finalize the deal. His remarks highlight the delicate balance and collaboration required in international trade discussions.
EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic has reiterated the crucial need for reciprocal engagement in trade talks with the United States. He stressed that both parties must contribute equally to advance negotiations.
Sefcovic pointed out the significant efforts and resources already invested in the discussions, bringing the parties close to a potential agreement that promises clear benefits. He underscored the EU's commitment to not withdrawing from talks without a genuine attempt to reach a resolution.
His message was clear: successful trade negotiations necessitate collaboration from both sides, akin to the adage that it takes two hands to clap, underlining the EU's preference for cooperative diplomacy.
