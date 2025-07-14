Left Menu

Trump Vows US Arms Support to NATO for Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will supply advanced weapons to NATO, aiding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. He emphasized that the financial burden will be on NATO members, not U.S. taxpayers.

Updated: 14-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:00 IST
Trump Vows US Arms Support to NATO for Ukraine
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, former President Donald Trump declared that the United States would provide top-tier weaponry to NATO, aiming to bolster Ukraine in its ongoing conflict against Russian aggression. The announcement comes amidst rising tensions and highlights the U.S. commitment to support its allies in maintaining regional stability.

Trump assured that these high-grade armaments would be dispatched to NATO, a key move in fortifying the alliance's defensive capabilities. This strategic decision underscores the importance of collaborative defense efforts in addressing global security challenges.

Importantly, Trump clarified that the financial responsibility for these weapons would not fall on American taxpayers. Instead, the costs will be absorbed by NATO members, ensuring that the U.S. contribution is in support and solidarity rather than direct financial expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

