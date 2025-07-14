Trump's Bold Move: Arming Ukraine and Warning Russia

President Donald Trump announced a decisive shift in U.S. policy towards Russia on Monday, pledging a new wave of military support for Ukraine amid its war with Moscow. Accompanied by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump revealed plans to supply Ukraine with advanced weaponry, including missiles, to counter Russian aggression.

The move represents a key turning point for Trump, who had previously sought a ceasefire agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin without success. Instead, Trump now promises to impose tariffs and sanctions if a ceasefire is not achieved within 50 days, emphasizing a toughened stance against Moscow's actions.

The decision to arm Ukraine is backed by NATO allies, who will finance the provisions, easing the financial strain on U.S. resources. Key European nations express support, as Trump stresses that this is merely the first wave of assistance, indicating further commitments from NATO members are on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)