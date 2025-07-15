Zelenskiy Thanks Trump for Commitment to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his commitment to safeguarding Ukrainian lives amidst ongoing tensions with Moscow.

In a significant step, President Trump announced his decision to supply arms to Kyiv, also granting Moscow a 50-day window to reach a ceasefire agreement or face sanctions.

Zelenskiy highlighted a "productive" dialogue with Keith Kellogg, Trump's special representative to Ukraine, signaling strengthened U.S.-Ukraine collaboration.