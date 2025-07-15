Left Menu

Zelenskiy Thanks Trump for Commitment to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his commitment to protecting Ukrainian lives. Trump announced arms support for Kyiv and issued a deadline for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire. Zelenskiy discussed the matter with Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine.

15-07-2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his commitment to safeguarding Ukrainian lives amidst ongoing tensions with Moscow.

In a significant step, President Trump announced his decision to supply arms to Kyiv, also granting Moscow a 50-day window to reach a ceasefire agreement or face sanctions.

Zelenskiy highlighted a "productive" dialogue with Keith Kellogg, Trump's special representative to Ukraine, signaling strengthened U.S.-Ukraine collaboration.

