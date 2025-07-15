Delhi's Political Clash Over Mobile Phone Spending
Amid political tensions in Delhi, BJP and AAP are sparring over revised reimbursements for mobile phones for the chief minister and ministers. The revised ceilings set the maximum phone price for the chief minister at Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh for ministers, leading to accusations and counter-accusations.
The political landscape in Delhi has heated up as the ruling BJP and opposition AAP engage in a verbal tussle regarding the enhanced reimbursements for the mobile phones of government officials. The controversy stems from a revised office memo issued by the General Administration Department on July 9, detailing the updated financial ceilings.
According to the memo, the chief minister can now claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a mobile handset, while ministers' limits are set at Rs 1.25 lakh. Additionally, monthly call charges will be reimbursed based on actual billing. The memo also mentions that replacements are only permissible when repair costs exceed 50% of the handset's original price, and not within two years of purchase.
Critics, such as AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, argue that the BJP has indulged in luxury at the people's expense, suggesting a failure to fulfill broader promises such as financial support for women and youth. BJP's spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor defended the costs, citing similar expenses for official purposes in the past.
