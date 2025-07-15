Left Menu

Delhi's Political Clash Over Mobile Phone Spending

Amid political tensions in Delhi, BJP and AAP are sparring over revised reimbursements for mobile phones for the chief minister and ministers. The revised ceilings set the maximum phone price for the chief minister at Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh for ministers, leading to accusations and counter-accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:27 IST
Delhi's Political Clash Over Mobile Phone Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Delhi has heated up as the ruling BJP and opposition AAP engage in a verbal tussle regarding the enhanced reimbursements for the mobile phones of government officials. The controversy stems from a revised office memo issued by the General Administration Department on July 9, detailing the updated financial ceilings.

According to the memo, the chief minister can now claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a mobile handset, while ministers' limits are set at Rs 1.25 lakh. Additionally, monthly call charges will be reimbursed based on actual billing. The memo also mentions that replacements are only permissible when repair costs exceed 50% of the handset's original price, and not within two years of purchase.

Critics, such as AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, argue that the BJP has indulged in luxury at the people's expense, suggesting a failure to fulfill broader promises such as financial support for women and youth. BJP's spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor defended the costs, citing similar expenses for official purposes in the past.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025