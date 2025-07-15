Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy Engages with Trump and NATO

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he engaged in a productive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing appreciation for Trump's readiness to support Ukraine.

In a message on the Telegram app, Zelenskiy described the conversation as "very good," noting Trump's commitment to aid Ukraine in halting violence and building a just, lasting peace.

Additionally, Zelenskiy reported a positive interaction with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who had met with Trump at the White House on that same day, emphasizing cooperative efforts towards regional stability.

