Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy Engages with Trump and NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on efforts to support Ukraine. He expressed gratitude for Trump's willingness to aid Ukraine in achieving peace, and discussed related matters with Rutte during his White House visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:32 IST
Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy Engages with Trump and NATO

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he engaged in a productive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing appreciation for Trump's readiness to support Ukraine.

In a message on the Telegram app, Zelenskiy described the conversation as "very good," noting Trump's commitment to aid Ukraine in halting violence and building a just, lasting peace.

Additionally, Zelenskiy reported a positive interaction with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who had met with Trump at the White House on that same day, emphasizing cooperative efforts towards regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025