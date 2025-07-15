Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy Engages with Trump and NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on efforts to support Ukraine. He expressed gratitude for Trump's willingness to aid Ukraine in achieving peace, and discussed related matters with Rutte during his White House visit.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he engaged in a productive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing appreciation for Trump's readiness to support Ukraine.
In a message on the Telegram app, Zelenskiy described the conversation as "very good," noting Trump's commitment to aid Ukraine in halting violence and building a just, lasting peace.
Additionally, Zelenskiy reported a positive interaction with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who had met with Trump at the White House on that same day, emphasizing cooperative efforts towards regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
