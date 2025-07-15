Trump’s Weapons Boost to Ukraine: A Strategic Gamechanger
President Donald Trump announced a significant shift in U.S. policy by sending advanced weapons to Ukraine and threatening sanctions on Russian export buyers unless a peace deal is reached. This move, involving NATO support, includes advanced air defense missiles and aims to curb Russian aggression.
In a bold strategic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a major policy shift on Monday, pledging advanced weapons to Ukraine and threatening sanctions against purchasers of Russian exports unless Moscow agrees to a peace deal.
The announcement, made alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, involves the deployment of sophisticated Patriot air defense missiles to bolster Ukraine's defense forces amidst ongoing Russian aggression.
Trump's threats of secondary sanctions, giving a 50-day grace period, are a significant departure from previous Western sanctions policies, signaling a toughened stance against Moscow's continued military actions in Ukraine.
ALSO READ
Russian Pacific Fleet Executes Simulated Missile Strikes in Sea of Japan
Russia's Defence Success: 16 Drones Downed Overnight
Lavrov Dismisses West's Strategy, Claims Unfounded Threats Against Russia
Lavrov Predicts NATO's Downfall Amid Defence Budget Tensions
NATO's Potential Collapse: Lavrov's Dire Warning