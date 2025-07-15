Trump’s Weapons Boost to Ukraine: A Strategic Gamechanger

In a bold strategic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a major policy shift on Monday, pledging advanced weapons to Ukraine and threatening sanctions against purchasers of Russian exports unless Moscow agrees to a peace deal.

The announcement, made alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, involves the deployment of sophisticated Patriot air defense missiles to bolster Ukraine's defense forces amidst ongoing Russian aggression.

Trump's threats of secondary sanctions, giving a 50-day grace period, are a significant departure from previous Western sanctions policies, signaling a toughened stance against Moscow's continued military actions in Ukraine.