Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at China's Supply Chain Expo
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be attending and speaking at the opening ceremony of China’s international supply chain expo. His participation underscores the significance of the Chinese market for Nvidia. The event will also feature a media briefing by Huang on the same day.
In a significant move, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to attend the opening ceremony of China's international supply chain expo on Wednesday. This announcement was made by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.
The importance of the Chinese market was previously highlighted by Huang during his April visit. His presence at the expo signals further engagement with China's pivotal role in global supply chains.
Huang will also address a media briefing on the same day, an Nvidia official confirmed Sunday, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to this vital market.
