Paraguay Prepares for Diplomatic Visit from Taiwan's President

Paraguay is gearing up for a significant diplomatic event with the upcoming visit of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, as announced by President Santiago Pena. This visit, scheduled for next month, may include politically sensitive stopovers in the United States, a move likely to rattle Beijing.

As one of just 12 countries with formal diplomatic ties to Taiwan, Paraguay plays a crucial role in maintaining Taiwan's international alliances. Pena's announcement came during a bilateral investment conference where he expressed enthusiasm for the visit, marking an important moment in Taiwan-Paraguay relations.

In addition to Paraguay, President Lai is expected to visit Belize. This trip underscores the geopolitical significance of Taiwan's diplomatic ties, as the island nation navigates complex relationships with major powers like the United States and China.