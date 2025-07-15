Left Menu

Paraguay Prepares for Diplomatic Visit from Taiwan's President

Paraguay is set to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te next month, potentially making diplomatic transit stops in the U.S. Despite China's displeasure, Paraguay remains one of the few nations to maintain formal ties with Taiwan. This visit signifies the strategic importance of small nations in global diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 07:32 IST
Paraguay Prepares for Diplomatic Visit from Taiwan's President
President Lai Ching-te

Paraguay is gearing up for a significant diplomatic event with the upcoming visit of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, as announced by President Santiago Pena. This visit, scheduled for next month, may include politically sensitive stopovers in the United States, a move likely to rattle Beijing.

As one of just 12 countries with formal diplomatic ties to Taiwan, Paraguay plays a crucial role in maintaining Taiwan's international alliances. Pena's announcement came during a bilateral investment conference where he expressed enthusiasm for the visit, marking an important moment in Taiwan-Paraguay relations.

In addition to Paraguay, President Lai is expected to visit Belize. This trip underscores the geopolitical significance of Taiwan's diplomatic ties, as the island nation navigates complex relationships with major powers like the United States and China.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025