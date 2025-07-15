India's Call for Parliamentary Debate on China Intensifies

The Congress has renewed its appeal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit a discussion on China in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. The party argues that if a debate on border situations could occur during the 1962 Chinese invasion, a current discourse is equally justified.

This call comes amid India's increasing security and economic challenges posed by China's rise as a manufacturing power and second-largest economy. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted recent bilateral developments and dependence on Chinese imports as key issues needing Parliamentary attention.

He emphasized the necessity of a national consensus, citing Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh's comments about China's support to Pakistan. The Congress hopes that PM Modi will engage with this pressing issue as connections with China remain a critical point of national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)