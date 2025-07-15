Diplomatic Dialogue: India and China Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. This meeting was part of a broader assembly of foreign ministers at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

During their interaction, Jaishankar apprised President Xi of recent advancements in bilateral ties between India and China. The foreign minister later conveyed this exchange publicly through a social media post on X, including a photograph of the two leaders shaking hands.

This meeting highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to enhance relations between the two neighboring countries, focusing on cooperation and mutual understanding.

