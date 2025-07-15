Netherlands Supports U.S. Patriot Missile Plan for Ukraine

The Dutch government has expressed its openness to backing U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to supply Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp revealed this position during a meeting with reporters on Tuesday.

Veldkamp emphasized that while the Netherlands already contributes significantly, it is keen to assess what more can be done to support Trump's recent announcements. This evaluation comes ahead of a crucial meeting with EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

The Netherlands hopes its decision will encourage other countries to follow suit, further solidifying international solidarity for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)