Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds New Liquor Licenses in Maharashtra

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, claims the state government's plan to issue 328 new liquor shop licenses serves the Mahayuti alliance's interests. He warns of increased liquor consumption and societal harm. Opposition to the scheme recalls a similar protest in 1972. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar insists no licenses will be issued without legislative approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:13 IST
Controversy Surrounds New Liquor Licenses in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The leader of the opposition in Maharashtra's legislative council, Ambadas Danve, accused the state government of planning to distribute 328 new liquor shop licenses primarily to benefit those within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The allegations were made during the ongoing monsoon session at the legislature complex.

Danve criticized the government's decision, highlighting its potential to boost liquor consumption and harm society while tarnishing the state's reputation. He notably recalled socialist leader Mrinal Gore's resistance against a similar move in 1972. Amidst the criticism, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured the public that liquor licenses would not be distributed without legislative approval.

Danve further alleged conflict in government initiatives, pointing to a Shiv Sena leader reportedly owning numerous liquor outlets while the government launches welfare schemes. He criticized the reopening of a canteen with a lapsed license and condemned party members for inappropriate behavior, mentioning an incident involving a canteen employee. Danve also queried Eknath Shinde's role regarding a scrapped infrastructure contract, adding to his criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025