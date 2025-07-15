Controversy Surrounds New Liquor Licenses in Maharashtra

The leader of the opposition in Maharashtra's legislative council, Ambadas Danve, accused the state government of planning to distribute 328 new liquor shop licenses primarily to benefit those within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The allegations were made during the ongoing monsoon session at the legislature complex.

Danve criticized the government's decision, highlighting its potential to boost liquor consumption and harm society while tarnishing the state's reputation. He notably recalled socialist leader Mrinal Gore's resistance against a similar move in 1972. Amidst the criticism, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured the public that liquor licenses would not be distributed without legislative approval.

Danve further alleged conflict in government initiatives, pointing to a Shiv Sena leader reportedly owning numerous liquor outlets while the government launches welfare schemes. He criticized the reopening of a canteen with a lapsed license and condemned party members for inappropriate behavior, mentioning an incident involving a canteen employee. Danve also queried Eknath Shinde's role regarding a scrapped infrastructure contract, adding to his criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)