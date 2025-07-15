"What happened to those?": Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish's govt over unfulfilled job promises, deteriorating law and order situation

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed Nitish Kumar government, questioning the promise of 19 lakh jobs and criticizing the state's deteriorating law and order situation. Yadav expressed frustration over the government's inability to fulfill its promises. "They promised 19 lakh jobs..what happened to those? Has Nitish Kumar ever spoken about this publicly? What's the point of making grand announcements if they can't face the people and explain? With elections around the corner, they'll say anything, but their time is up, and this government will go," Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav claims the Nitish Kumar government is copying RJD's employment agenda, with Nitish Kumar announcing one crore government jobs and employment opportunities over the next five years. Yadav questions the feasibility of these promises, pointing out that Nitish Kumar had previously criticised RJD's promise of 10 lakh government jobs as unrealistic

Yadav also echoed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's concerns about Bihar's law and order, referring to the state as the "crime capital" of the country and urging a focus on positive change and highlighted the state's increasing crime rate, citing recent incidents of murder, loot, and violence. "The media is reporting the rampant crimes,...murders, shootings, kidnappings, and rapes happening daily. Everyone knows what's going on, but who is being held accountable?" he asked, pointing to the rising incidents of violence and lawlessness across the state.

He pointed out that in the past six months, nine prominent businessmen have been murdered in Bihar, emphasizing the need for accountability and action. Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Bihar government is unable to control law and order, with criminals becoming more brazen and citizens feeling unsafe.

Addressing reporters in Patna, he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, asking if he will ever express concern or just deliver speeches. Yadav urged PM Modi to "leave his teleprompter and speak his mind" about the situation in Bihar, suggesting that the Prime Minister is more focused on scripted speeches than addressing the state's real issues.

The Bihar LoP described Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as being in an "unconscious state" and unable to handle the administration of Bihar, with the Prime Minister allegedly controlling the state remotely. He accused the Chief Minister of failing to take action against criminals, allowing them to thrive in the state, claiming that the government is protecting criminals, emboldening them to commit crimes, and that the situation in Bihar is "terrifying."

The reaction comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates. The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

