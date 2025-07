China, Australia sign agreements on trade and agriculture, Chinese state media says

China and Australia signed multiple cooperation agreements on Tuesday covering trade, customs inspection, quarantine and agriculture, China's state television CCTV reported.

The agreements were reached as Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing, CCTV said.

Albanese also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier on Tuesday.

