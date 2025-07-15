Left Menu

Political Turmoil and Land Disputes: Tragically Interwoven Stories from Telangana

In Telangana, two political figures, CPI leader K Chandu Naik and Congress leader M Anil, were shot dead in separate incidents linked to past enmities, possibly over land disputes. Police are investigating the murders, and initial inquiries suggest financial and real estate rivalry might have motivated the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:20 IST
Political Turmoil and Land Disputes: Tragically Interwoven Stories from Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling reminder of political tension and land disputes in Telangana, two political leaders were shot dead in separate incidents. K Chandu Naik of CPI and Congress leader M Anil fell victim to alleged murderous rivalries.

Chandu Naik, a CPI council member, was killed during his morning walk in Malakpet. Police suspect a land dispute as the motive, with preliminary reports indicating a past enmity. He had been previously accused in a murder case, though no prior threat complaints were registered.

Meanwhile, Congress leader M Anil was gunned down in Medak, with police probing potential financial disputes. Both murders underline the tense interplay between political and personal rivalries, with investigations underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025