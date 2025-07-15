Political Turmoil and Land Disputes: Tragically Interwoven Stories from Telangana

In a chilling reminder of political tension and land disputes in Telangana, two political leaders were shot dead in separate incidents. K Chandu Naik of CPI and Congress leader M Anil fell victim to alleged murderous rivalries.

Chandu Naik, a CPI council member, was killed during his morning walk in Malakpet. Police suspect a land dispute as the motive, with preliminary reports indicating a past enmity. He had been previously accused in a murder case, though no prior threat complaints were registered.

Meanwhile, Congress leader M Anil was gunned down in Medak, with police probing potential financial disputes. Both murders underline the tense interplay between political and personal rivalries, with investigations underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)